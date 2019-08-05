Venezuela Intercepts Two Planes Loaded With Drugs From Colombia

"Following the protocols and in compliance with the law, the aircraft were neutralized," Codai published.

The Comprehensive Aerospace Defense Command (Codai) belonging to the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) of Venezuela managed to arrest and neutralize two aircraft with illegal substances, originating from Colombia, in the airspace of the South American country.

Codai through its Twitter account reported that it "detected and neutralized two aircraft loaded with drugs from Colombia, who were trying to cross the western airspace of Venezuela ".

"Using their powers, following the protocols and in compliance with the law, the aircraft were neutralized," the publication added on the social platform.

After showing the work of the Venezuelan aerospace command against this incursion, the Operational Strategic Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces ( Ceofanb ) stressed that Venezuela has a powerful aerospace defense system to protect the population from any external threat.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López acknowledged the work of the FANB in ​​its fight against trafficking in illegal substances from Colombia.

"Our country has suffered the consequences of drug trafficking coming from Colombia, a government that has not been able to cope with this scourge of humanity," the Venezuelan official said.

The president, Nicolás Maduro, said last Sunday, August 4, that the security forces of the Venezuelan State have seized this 2019 more than 22 thousand kilograms of different types of drugs, from Colombia.

"Venezuela is breaking a record this year in the seizure of drugs that come from Colombia. That country is a failed state that gave its borders to the generators of violence, smugglers, drug traffickers and paramilitaries," said the president of the South American country.