Colombia: Ex-Farc Killed, Justice Protests Staged Around World

Carlos Alberto Montaño Mosquera was shot and killed by an armed group outside a welding workshop in Cali, Colombia.

Six bullets ended the life of a former guerrilla of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) Thursday night, Colombian police reported Friday.

Carlos Alberto Montaño Mosquera was ambushed outside a welding workshop in Cali, Valle del Cauca by armed men riding motorcycles.

"It all happened when a subject arrived on a motorcycle, called him to the front yard and triggered six shots," said Santiago Cepeda, spokesman for the Common Revolutionary Alternative Force (Farc) political party in the department.

This is the second attack Montaño suffered in the space of a month after he escaped unscathed from an assault in the same area in June.

The former FARC militant had worked with the Marxist group for many years and was among the thousands who surrendered their weapons three years ago for peace after an accord was signed between FARC officials and the state.

However, since the 2016 Peace Agreement was signed between former President Juan Manuel Santos and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), at least 710 social leaders and 138 ex-guerrilla fighters have been murdered by paramilitary forces that have maintained their close relations with Colombian far-right politicians and drug cartels.



In over 100 cities around the world, demonstrations were held Friday to support Colombian social organizations, demanding President Ivan Duque put the accord into practice and guarantee the safety of human rights defenders and social activists in the country.

This international mobilization was an unprecedented organizational effort by human rights defenders worldwide who seek to prevent Colombia from continuing its current endemic violence against Indigenous and Campesinos in rural areas trying to recuperate their land and lives after a 50-year civil conflict supposedly ended in 2016.