News > Venezuela

Venezuela Extends Condolences to Türkiye For Deadly Explosion

  • The explosion that has left at least 10 people dead and many more injured in downtown Istanbul.

    The explosion that has left at least 10 people dead and many more injured in downtown Istanbul. | Photo: SkyNews

Published 13 November 2022
Venezuela condemns this event and maintains its principled position of absolute condemnation of terrorist acts, methods and practices.

Venezuela has extended its condolences to the brotherly People and Government of Türkiye in light of the explosion that has left at least 10 people dead and many more injured in downtown Istanbul.

The communiqué read:"The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela extends its heartfelt words of condolences to the brotherly People and Government of the Republic of Türkiye, headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for the terrible explosion registered today in the city of Istanbul, which left fatalities, numerous injured and substantial material losses."

"In the face of such an unfortunate event, Venezuela joins in the mourning that grips them at this fateful moment, expressing our solidarity to the families, friends and relatives of the victims and expressing our best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured."

The communiqué continued expressing that Venezuela trusts in the actions of the Turkish authorities to clarify the facts and to establish the due responsibilities of the case.

Venezuela condemns this event and maintains its principled position of absolute condemnation of terrorist acts, methods and practices.

Cancilllería de Vnezuela
by teleSUR/BGF
