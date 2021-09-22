Venezuela Denounces Impact of US Sanctions at UNDP Meeting

“It is not correct to impose sanctions because it is easier for the international community. We must take into account the suffering they cause to people," the UN Special Rapporteur pointed out.

On Tuesday, Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia held a meeting with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Undersecretary Ushad Rao Monart in which the diplomat denounced the impact that the U.S. sanctions cause in the Venezuelan people.

Besides reaffirming his country's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, Plasencia expressed that President Nicolas Maduro's administration maintains its willingness to strengthen cooperation with the United Nations in multiple areas.

Currently, UNDP develops programs in Venezuela related to strengthening the justice system, the design of monitoring indicators for the verification of human rights, the creation of economic opportunities based on the sustainable use of biodiversity, and the implementation of information systems.

A week before this meeting, Plasencia stated that Venezuela positively valued the efforts made by Alena Douhan, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impact of Unilateral Coercive Measures.

On Sept. 15, during the 48th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, she exposed the effects of U.S.-backed measures such as the freezing of the gold of the Central Bank of Venezuela deposited in London, the persecution of international companies that carry out transactions with the Bolivarian government, or the harassment of Venezuelan companies related to oil and air transport.

Besides destroying the Venezuelan productive apparatus, the U.S. blockade makes it difficult to import food, which has forced the population to emigrate or depend on social food programs.

“It is not correct to impose sanctions because it is easier for the international community. We must take into account the suffering they cause to people," pointed out the UN special rapporteur, who also referred in her report to the situation of Alex Saab, a Venezuelan diplomat who remains detained in Cape Verde as a result of an U.S. extradition request.