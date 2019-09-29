Peru: New Date for Repatriation of Venezuelans in the Works

The consul of Venezuela said that talks with the authorities will help to find a solution to the situation of the Venezuelan stranded in Peru.

The consul of Venezuela in Peru Marlon Celegon informed Saturday that a new flight date is being coordinated with Peruvian authorities to repatriate some 100 Venezuelan to their homeland.

Celegon said that talks with the authorities will help to find a solution to the standstill experienced by Venezuelans as their flight with Venezuelan state company Conviasa was canceled on Saturday when Peruvian fuel companies refused to provide gas while the flight was scheduled in advance and had its fuel supply paid.

The flight would have flown around 100 people back to their nation from Peru, where reports say, they have been subjected to mistreatment, labor exploitation, and xenophobia.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza issued a statement on Sunday denouncing the right-wing government in Peru for the violation of its international responsibilities and for promoting and allowing xenophobic acts against Venezuelan citizens who are exercising their right to circulate and who must be protected by the laws and institutions of the hosting country.

So far, 40 flights have already been made between Lima and Caracas in which thousands of Venezuelans have returned voluntarily to their country of origin. There they will receive help through government social programs to reassimilate.

Developed by President Nicolas Maduro, the Plan 'Return Home' gives free land or air transport to Venezuelans in neighboring countries who wish to go back home

Conviasa Airline received a statement from the Peruvian government that read, "given the new and greater U.S. sanctions, fuel suppliers are refusing to offer fuel service to everything related to the Venezuelan state.”

Since swearing into office in 2016, the United States administration under President Donald Trump has slapped over 300 economic and political sanctions on the Venezuelan state, its companies, and individuals from the oil-rich nation.

On Aug. 5, the Trump cabinet announced a full-blown blockade on Venezuela, threatening sanctions on any U.S. company, and even foreign nations and businesses that carry out any type of economic transaction with a Venezuelan entity.