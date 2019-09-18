Venezuela: Another Opposition Party Joins Dialogue with Gov't

Venezuelan Vice President Rodriguez said the installation of the National Dialogue Table generates "great satisfaction" for the Venezuelan people.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez welcomed Pastor Javier Bertucci, representing the party Hope for Change, who will join the Agreement of National Dialogue, which was signed earlier this week in hope of solving the problems that caused the U.S. blockade against Venezuela.

"The only thing we expect from the United States is to recover the path of dialogue with the government of Nicolas Maduro, they have only one way, dialogue and peaceful negotiation," said the vice president, in statements to the press.

In a brief speech at the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry together with Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, Rodriguez slammed opposition groups that want Venezuela to go astray.

She reiterated that Venezuela does not want war. "That sector that today throws stones at the dialogue table is an isolated sector; the vast majority of Venezuelans and Venezuelans are happy with this initiative."

The vice president said the sector that integrates and supports the agreement between the opposition and the Government is the "majority".

She said the installation of the National Dialogue Table generates "great satisfaction" for the Venezuelan people.

Previously, the Hope for Change Movement joined the National Dialogue Table that was installed this Sept. 16 at the headquarters of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry between the government and the Venezuelan opposition.

Javier Bertucci signed the six agreements in the presence of representatives of the Bolivarian Revolution and delegates of the four right-wing political parties that are participating in the recent talks: MAS, Advanced Progress, Solutions, and Change.

"This table has as its main objective generating solutions in a short time, that allows us to verify the will of the government to articulate actions for the benefit of the population and that is an open invitation for all," Bertucci said in a statement to the media.