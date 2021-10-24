Uzbekistan Records a High Turnout in Presidential Elections

Over 19 million people were eligible to cast their votes and more than 400,000 citizens took part in the early voting from October 14 to 20.

Uzbekistan's Central Election Commission (CEC) reported a 71.8 percent turnout of the electoral roll in the presidential elections held on Sunday.

Elections results will be announced on Monday, although forecasts show Incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will remain in post.

CEC informed that 19.9 million people were eligible to cast their votes in the presidential elections. Likewise, over 400,000 citizens took part in the early voting from October 14 to 20.

On Sunday, International observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) ruled out electoral irregularities in the polls.

Polling station #4 at @UZEmbassyDC has been opened for voting at #PresidentialElections2021. It’ll continue welcoming ���� citizens until 8 pm. We call all actively exercise their constitutional right & participate at the elections. ~ 450 ppl have already made early voting in ����. pic.twitter.com/zACGVwl8RW — The Embassy of Uzbekistan in the U.S. and Canada (@UZEmbassyDC) October 24, 2021

Mirziyoyev took office in 2016 following the death of Islam Karimov, who ruled the country from 1989 until 2016.

In this Central Asian nation, only recognized political parties have the right to nominate presidential candidates.

Bajrom Abdukhalimov from the "Adolat" party, Alisher Kadyrov from the Milly Tiklanish Democratic Party, Narzullo Oblumoradov representing the Ecological Party, and Maksuda Varisova from the People's Democratic Party were the other candidates contesting the elections.