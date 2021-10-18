Cuba Formally Joins China's Belt and Road Energy Partnership

On Monday Cuba made official its entry into the Energy Partnership of China's Belt and Road initiative, a call to build an international mega-platform for cooperation and exchanges under the principle of shared profit.

The island's ambassador to Beijing, Carlos Miguel Pereira, stressed the importance of the group to expand and diversify collaboration in that sector and collectively overcome the challenges it faces worldwide.

He also ratified the commitment of the Caribbean nation to contribute to sustainable progress. He invited Chinese companies and institutions and the rest of the members to work in fields such as promoting green energy and inclusive access to energy services.

Meanwhile, Cuba's Minister of Energy and Mines, Liván Arronte, who participated virtually, referred to the measures adopted by his government to develop renewable sources, promote the efficient use of these resources and achieve independence in this area.

He called for fostering international cooperation and solidarity in favor of developing countries, so that they can face the challenges of today's world and meet the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.

2nd Ministerial Conf. of Belt & Road Energy Partnership opens today in #Qingdao. Opening remarks by Vice premier of State Council, Hang Zheng. #Cuba present with virtual participation of @arronte_livan Minister of @EnergiaMinasCub & presence of Cuban Amb @cmphcuba. @CubaMINREX pic.twitter.com/DgwxlBaQsE — EmbaCuba China (@EmbacubaChina) October 18, 2021

In this endeavor, Arronte denounced the impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States, considered the main obstacle for the development of the Caribbean country, intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her Twitter account, Déborah Rivas, deputy minister of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, stressed that Cuba had become one of few Latin American countries to become members of this Alliance.

The "Belt and Road Energy Partnership" (BREP) was launched in October 2018 during the Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference in Suzhou and was officially inaugurated in Beijing in April 2019. It has 29 member countries, according to the Cuban ambassador.