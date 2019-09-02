    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > South Africa

#UyineneMrwetyana: South Africans Storm Twitter Against University Student's Rape, Murder
  • University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered when she went to the post office to inquire about a parcel.

    University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered when she went to the post office to inquire about a parcel. | Photo: Supplied

Published 2 September 2019 (59 minutes ago)
Videos

South African women started a viral hashtag #UyineneMrwetyana showing their solidarity and support for the victim while sharing stories of other cases of sexual violence. 

A man charged with rape and murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court Monday. 

RELATED:

Women Glitter Mexico City to Protest Rape, Gendered Violence

Luyanda Botha, an employee at the Clarenich Post Office was arrested Friday almost a week after Mrwetyana went missing. 

The first-year film and media studies student was last seen at the Clareinch Post Office. Last Saturday she went to inquire about a parcel in the post office where she was allegedly attacked. 

When she fought back, her attacker knocked her out with a scale. Botha was arrested Friday and according to the authorities, he confessed to his crimes. 

On Monday South African women started a viral hashtag #UyineneMrwetyana showing their solidarity and support for the murdered student while many more sharing stories of their friends, cousins who were victims of disappearance or rape and murder. 

The government’s official Twitter account also expressed their condolences. 

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences on the death of UCT Student #UyineneMrwetyana. May her soul rest in peace. Government condemns any form of violence against women and children. #RIPUyinene,” they wrote on Twitter. 

University of Cape Town (UCT) students, staff, and her friends gathered Monday around the court and also inside the court during the trial. The UCT students also held nigh vigil for Mrwetyana Sunday. ​​​​​​​

Sexual violence is widespread in South Africa. According to crime statistics released by Police Minister Bheki Cele in Sept. 2018, a total of 40,035 cases of rape across South Africa was registered for 2017-2018 with 110 incidents per day.​​​​​​​

Tags

South Africa Rape and sexual violence #UyineneMrwetyana University of Cape Town

News24-Mail&Guardian
by teleSUR / us-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.