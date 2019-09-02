UyineneMrwetyana: South Africans Storm Twitter Against University Student's Rape, Murder

South African women started a viral hashtag #UyineneMrwetyana showing their solidarity and support for the victim while sharing stories of other cases of sexual violence.

A man charged with rape and murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court Monday.

Luyanda Botha, an employee at the Clarenich Post Office was arrested Friday almost a week after Mrwetyana went missing.

The first-year film and media studies student was last seen at the Clareinch Post Office. Last Saturday she went to inquire about a parcel in the post office where she was allegedly attacked.

When she fought back, her attacker knocked her out with a scale. Botha was arrested Friday and according to the authorities, he confessed to his crimes.

She was simply picking up a parcel but

Luyanda Botha forced himself on her.

Luyanda Botha raped her.

Luyanda Botha murdered her.

Luyanda Botha dumped her body.



When questioned by the police he said “yhuuu undisokolisile ke Lamntana. Ufe kade”#UyineneMrwetyana — DOLCE & GUAP ���� (@JuicyJeans69) September 2, 2019

On Monday South African women started a viral hashtag #UyineneMrwetyana showing their solidarity and support for the murdered student while many more sharing stories of their friends, cousins who were victims of disappearance or rape and murder.

Mydear cousin������ was doing matric this year. She was raped& brutally murdered last Friday night. Her body was found the next morning in a very bad & scary manner. Nobody saw anything,the Culprits are still out there. More that anything I'm so angry right now. #UyineneMrwetyana pic.twitter.com/CQjV5E78ZH — ElinahDanti (@Elinah201) September 2, 2019

I was hoping #UyineneMrwetyana would make it home safe ��

My cousin Princess Bano Ludidi is missing too, she was going to PE Saturday. If you have any information about her disappearance, please call this number 0793442226 please ���� pic.twitter.com/d5mrgcx5I8 — Mercy Ludidi (@Mercy_Ludidi) September 2, 2019

The government’s official Twitter account also expressed their condolences.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences on the death of UCT Student #UyineneMrwetyana. May her soul rest in peace. Government condemns any form of violence against women and children. #RIPUyinene,” they wrote on Twitter.

We would like to extend our deepest condolences on the death of UCT Student #UyineneMrwetyana. May her soul rest in peace. Government condemns any form of violence against women and children. #RIPUyinene pic.twitter.com/dphOY0O0uL — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) September 2, 2019

University of Cape Town (UCT) students, staff, and her friends gathered Monday around the court and also inside the court during the trial. The UCT students also held nigh vigil for Mrwetyana Sunday. ​​​​​​​

Sexual violence is widespread in South Africa. According to crime statistics released by Police Minister Bheki Cele in Sept. 2018, a total of 40,035 cases of rape across South Africa was registered for 2017-2018 with 110 incidents per day.​​​​​​​