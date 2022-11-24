Uruguay and South Korea Draw 0-0 in Group H match

Both sides built up stringent defense backlines and all attempts by both sides missed the target in the lackluster and somehow friendly game.

On Thursday, South Korea managed to pull off a goalless draw against South American powerhouses Uruguay as the two teams kicked off their World Cup Group H fixture.

Both sides built up stringent defense backlines and all attempts by both sides missed the target in the lackluster and somehow friendly game. The only yellow card for players went to South Korea's midfielder Cho Gue-sung in the late 89th minute.

Uruguay hit the post twice through captain Diego Godin's header from an out-swinging corner and Federico Valverde's power shot in each half, which came closest to breaking the deadlock. Hwang Ui-jo wasted South Korea's best chance, skying a shot from 10 yards out with only the goalkeeper to beat after connecting Na Sang-ho's cross inside the box.

South Korean forward Son Heung-min, who started the game wearing a mask to protect a broken left eye socket, had just one scoring effort in the closing minutes, which went wide.

Despite there being 17 shots between Uruguay and South Korea, there was just 1 shot on target in the entire game.



Veteran striker Edinson Cavani replaced Uruguay's all-time leading scorer Luis Suarez in the second half. The two teams had crossed twice at previous tournaments with Uruguay winning both games by 1-0 in 1990 and 2-1 in the round of 16 in 2010.

The draw at Education City Stadium was yet another early World Cup match with the favored team stumbling, mostly with the Asian teams getting involved. Argentina and Germany both lost their opening matches against Saudi Arabia and Japan respectively.

South Korea will next play Ghana on Monday and Uruguay are to meet Portugal in the same day's later fixture.