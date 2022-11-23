    • Live
News > Belgium

Canada Falls 1-0 to Belgium in World Cup Loss in Group F

  Axel Witsel (C) of Belgium and teammates applaud fans at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2022 group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 November 2022. Belgium won 1-0.

    Axel Witsel (C) of Belgium and teammates applaud fans at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2022 group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 November 2022. Belgium won 1-0. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Ronald Wittek

Published 23 November 2022
A strong Canada lost 0-1 to Belgium in Wednesday's final match at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois playing a starring role.

The goalkeeper of Spanish club Real Madrid saved a penalty kick taken by Alphonso Davies in the eighth minute of the match, and in the 44th minute, Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal of the game.

This will be Belgium's chance to break the record for the most World Cups attended by a European country without winning the trophy, Qatar being the 14th.

Canada returned to play in a World Cup 36 years later and, with their sights set on the 2026 World Cup that they will co-host with the United States and Mexico, left a message of a job well done and deserved more against a Belgium side far removed from the memories of Russia 2018, where they finished third, and in which only an ever-present Thibaut Courtois and Michy Batshuayi were spared thanks to their goal.

World Cup Qatar 2022 Belgium Canada Football Soccer


by teleSUR/MS
