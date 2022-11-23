Canada Falls 1-0 to Belgium in World Cup Loss in Group F

This will be Belgium's chance to break the record for the most World Cups attended by a European country without winning the trophy, Qatar being the 14th.
Canada returned to play in a World Cup 36 years later and, with their sights set on the 2026 World Cup that they will co-host with the United States and Mexico, left a message of a job well done and deserved more against a Belgium side far removed from the memories of Russia 2018, where they finished third, and in which only an ever-present Thibaut Courtois and Michy Batshuayi were spared thanks to their goal.