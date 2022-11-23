Canada Falls 1-0 to Belgium in World Cup Loss in Group F

The goalkeeper of Spanish club Real Madrid saved a penalty kick taken by Alphonso Davies in the eighth minute of the match, and in the 44th minute, Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal of the game.

This will be Belgium's chance to break the record for the most World Cups attended by a European country without winning the trophy, Qatar being the 14th.

Canada returned to play in a World Cup 36 years later and, with their sights set on the 2026 World Cup that they will co-host with the United States and Mexico, left a message of a job well done and deserved more against a Belgium side far removed from the memories of Russia 2018, where they finished third, and in which only an ever-present Thibaut Courtois and Michy Batshuayi were spared thanks to their goal.