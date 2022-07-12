United Nations Envoy Looks for Extension of Yemen Truce

The UN-backed truce, enforced on April 2 and renewed for another two months on June 2, expires in a few weeks.

On Monday, United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg called for a longer extension and an expansion of the truce in this African country. The UN-backed truce, enforced on April 2 and renewed for another two months on June 2, expires in a few weeks.

"Three and a half months into the truce, we still find ourselves immersed in the details of truce implementation- It has meant we have not been able to invest as much in the task of consolidating and expanding the truce in order to deliver more benefits to the population and set Yemen on the path toward a durable political settlement," Grundberg told the Security Council in a briefing.

"In my discussions with the parties, they have emphasized the importance of building on the truce to achieve a wider array of economic and security priorities, and to not lose the opportunity for peace that it provides," he said, adding that he will continue to explore with the parties the possibility of a longer extension and an expanded truce agreement.

This would provide time and the opportunity to start serious discussions on the economy and security tracks, to start addressing priority issues such as revenues as well as the payment of salaries, and to begin the process of moving toward a cease-fire.

"In the last weeks, we have seen worrisome escalatory rhetoric by the parties questioning the benefits of the truce... Let us be clear, the alternative to the truce is a return to hostilities and likely an intensified phase of conflict with all of its predictable consequences for Yemeni civilians and regional security," he said.

"America kills our people - Oh free people of #Yemen unite!"



On cable TV they call them "Houthi rebels".



In Yemen they are simply the "people" and nothing else.



A people's war against imperialist aggression. pic.twitter.com/FYnAm0fj5F — روني الدنماركي (@Aldanimarki) July 12, 2022

The truce has resulted in a significant reduction in civilian casualties, with the number of civilian casualties reduced by two-thirds compared with the three months before the truce began. The renewal of the truce on June 2 has allowed the continued flow of fuel into Hodeidah port.

The flow of fuel imports has helped to avoid disruptions in essential public services, such as clean water, health care, electricity, and transportation, and has made a valuable difference to the daily lives and well-being of Yemenis.

Since the start of the truce, 15 commercial round-trip flights have transported almost 7,000 passengers between Sanaa and Amman. Grundberg's office continues to work closely with the Egyptian authorities to facilitate regular flights to and from Cairo.