UN Will Inquire About Human Rights Abuses in Libya

Mass graves discovered in the North African country allegedly linked with war crimes sparked the probe.

United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) issued Monday a resolution resolving to send a fact-finding mission to Libya to verify the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutors' war crimes allegations.

Recently, ICC pointed out that mass graves discovered in the North African country are associated with war crimes. In this regard, UNHRC condemned all acts of violence in Libya and pledged to investigate the abuses committed in the civil war, involving "torture, sexual and gender-based violence and harsh conditions in prisons and detention centers."

This way, ICC urges U.N. Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet to dispatch a fact-finding mission to "document alleged human rights violations and abuses."

#ICC Prosecutor, #FatouBensouda, on recent developments in #Libya: “I reiterate my concern at the grave escalation of violence & the high numbers of civilian casualties, reportedly largely resulting from airstrikes & shelling operations.”justicematters https://t.co/6lgpQ6xBmU — Int'l Criminal Court (@IntlCrimCourt) June 22, 2020

Amnesty International's Middle East and North Africa's head of operations Heba Morayef stated that they welcome "the establishment of the fact-finding mission as an important and long overdue step towards ending the rampant impunity that has for years fuelled by the horrific crimes committed in Libya."

Even when the resolution was put forward in March by a group of African countries, the Coronavirus outbreak forced the UN to suspend its main annual session until now.

"We call on all parties in conflict and their allies to fully cooperate with the mission's investigation team and to facilitate its work in bringing to justice all those responsible for these violations," Moraysef added.