Un Chief for Urgent Humanitarian Support in Somalia

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, wrapped up his two-day visit to Somalia by calling on givers to incline up helpful back to anticipate the emergency in Somalia where the hazard of starvation is still approaching.

On Tuesday, Guterres arrived to Somalia in a surprise visit, talked of the pressing need to "act now to avoid catastrophe" due to the progressing drought within the nation.

"Between now and June, 6.5 million Somalis are expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity. So the risk of famine is still looming," he said to journalists in Mogadishuto , the capital of Somalia, at the end of his visit.

HE @HassanSMohamud received UN SG, HE @antonioguterres at Villa Somalia, where they held productive discussions. The President thanked the UN Chief for his historic & solidarity visit to #Somalia in the midst of tackling humanitarian challenges & acceleration of war on terrorism. pic.twitter.com/Q9c0QhQogg — Villa Somalia (@TheVillaSomalia) April 11, 2023

According to Guterres, the current circumstance is once once more disturbing, including that climate alter is causing chaos in Somalia which has experienced five successive poor rainy seasons.

"This is unprecedented. A devastating drought has already resulted in the tragic loss of 43,000 lives - in 2022 alone. It has led to the displacement of 1.4 million Somalis - with women and children making up 80 percent," Guterres said.

He said the rising nourishment costs are disturbing starvation and ailing health with dry season pushing the destitute and helpless communities to the brink of starvation.

Guterres said that it's unsatisfactory that Somalis, who have done nearly nothing to make the climate emergency, are enduring its appalling affect -- fair as they are starting to develop from a long time of struggle and frailty.

The UN chief commended Somali President Hassan Sheik Mohamud's endeavors to development peace and security, and highlighted the significance of solid collaboration with government states to address the dangers postured by al-Shabab.

"The UN is committed to supporting national and regional efforts to protect human rights and combat terrorism and violent extremism - including through the African Union's Transition Mission," he said.