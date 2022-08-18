Another Ship Loaded With 33,000 Tons of Corn Leaves Ukraine

Since the signing of the Istanbul Agreement, 25 ships loaded with Ukrainian grain have departed from the ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny.

On Thursday, the Odesa Regional Military Administration spokesperson Serhiy Bratchuk announced that a ship loaded with 33,000 tons of corn left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk.

Bratchuk added that four other ships will also sail through the Black Sea throughout the day today. Two of those ships will be loaded with wheat.

For its part, the Administration of Sea Ports of Ukraine reported that the ship that went to sea today is the freighter "Maria", which will arrive in Egypt in a matter of days with products destined for North Africa.

The institution added that some 600,000 tons of agricultural products have been exported so far through the maritime corridor, which began operating in early August under the auspices of the United Nations and Türkiye.

"We see that the market is responding positively to the stable and efficient work of Ukrainian port operators," said President of the Port Administration Oleksei Vostrikov.

The number of requests to send ships for loading to the ports of the Odesa region is growing, along with the speed with which such requests are processed.

Since the signing of the Istanbul Agreement for the creation of the maritime corridor, 25 ships loaded with Ukrainian grain have departed from the ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny.