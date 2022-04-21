Ukrainian Threat Over Crimean Bridge Unacceptable - Peskov

Russia has responded to Ukraine's recent threats of a possible attack on the Crimean bridge.

If Kiev had the opportunity, it would have attacked the Crimean bridge long ago and would still do it, given a chance, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey Danilov said on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that such statements announcing the possibility of a terrorist attack are not acceptable. "There are many signs here of deeds that are subject to legal verification and subsequent punishment," Peskov said.

Regarding the threat made by Ukraine, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, Dmitriy Medvedev, said, "one of the hard-nosed Ukrainian chiefs spoke about the need to attack the Crimean bridge. I hope he understands what the target of retaliation will be."

The Crimean Bridge connects the peninsula with Krasnodar Krai in southwestern Russia. It is the longest in Europe and has been used for transporting armored vehicles to the southern Ukrainian regions by Russia during the current military conflict in Ukraine.

#Russia says attack on the #Crimean Bridge by Ukrainian Armed Forced would be seen as terrorist act. It is one of the highly protected bridge in the world. If Kiev do manage to destroy this bridge, Moscow will hit Ukrainian political and military decision-making centers. pic.twitter.com/u2TrSKbwJt — Pacific Geopolitics (@PacGeopolitics) April 21, 2022

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation following Ukraine's non-compliance with the Minsk Agreements and the eventual recognition by Moscow of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

Faced with increased shelling of their territory by the Ukrainian military, the leaders of the Donbass republics asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for help. Putin has repeatedly said that Russia has no plans to occupy Ukrainian territory and that the special operation was aimed at demilitarizing and denazifying the country.

Since then, Russia has demanded the non-inclusion of Ukraine as a NATO member state and the recognition of Crimea as Russian territory and the recognition of the sovereignty of the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.