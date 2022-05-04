Ukrainian President Was Interested in War - Lula

Speaking about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that President Volodymyr Zelensky had an interest in throwing his country into a war.

The former Brazilian president made his statements in an interview with Time magazine, where he also said that the West devotes efforts to encouraging Volodymyr Zelensky to continue the conflict.

"He wanted war. If he didn’t want it, he would have negotiated a little more", the Brazilian leader of the Workers' Party said, while referring to the attitude assumed by Volodymyr Zelesky during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, noted that "it looks like he's part of a show. He's on TV morning, noon and night, in the English, French and German parliaments, as if he were campaigning for political office. He should be more concerned about the negotiating table".



In this line, the politician blames the Western powers for inciting hatred against Russian President Vladimir Putin. In this regard, he said that "people are stirring up hate against Putin. That will not solve things. We have to reach an agreement".

Regarding the U.S. position on the conflict, Lula said that President Joe Biden had not made the right decision. "The United States has a very important weight and could have avoided the conflict. Biden could have been more involved; he could have flown to Moscow and talked to Putin. It is this kind of attitude that we expect from a leader", the former president said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine last February 24 following Kiev's non-compliance with the terms of the 2014 Minsk agreements and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that the operation aimed to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, while Ukrainian authorities, for their part, have claimed that the military operation was unprovoked.

Since then, the Kremlin has demanded Ukraine's non-inclusion in the U.S.-led NATO military bloc, declaring its neutral status, and has also denounced the continued support of Western countries and their allies worldwide in helping Ukraine wage war against Russia.



