Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Nuclear Power Plant in Zaporozhye

At least three workers ere injured this Sunday in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, denounced Russia. Several locations across the facility were hit, Russia’s nuclear energy agency Rosatom said in a statement on Sunday.
"The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has been the target of an unprecedented series of drone strikes, which has created a direct threat to the safety of the plant," reported Rosatom on its Telegram channel.
From its channel on Telegram, the company also reported that, later, Ukrainian troops attacked the dome of unit 6 of the facility. However, no critical damage, radiation levels remain stable and do not exceed natural background values, victims or threats of breach of safety limits are reported.
"Rosatom is calling on the leadership of the IAEA and Director General Rafael Grossi personally, as well as the governments of EU countries, to immediately respond to the direct threat to the safety of the Zaporozhye NPP and categorically condemn the attempt to escalate the situation around the largest nuclear power plant in Europe," said Rosatom.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed the explosion on Sunday of a drone at the Zaporiyia nuclear plant, after its authorities reported damage to a nearby truck from a Ukrainian attack.
Central press service specified that IAEA personnel toured the affected area 20 minutes before the attack. In addition, it described the fact as inadmissible and pointed out that no plant in the world is designed to withstand real fire from an army.
AIEA general director, Rafael Mariano Grossi said: “This is a clear violation of the basic principles for protecting Europe’s largest NPP. Such reckless attacks significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident and must cease immediately.”