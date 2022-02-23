Ukrainian Bombings in Lugansk Intensify

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) reported 703 ceasefire violations and 332 explosions in the Donetsk region.

On Wednesday, the Lugansk People's Militia (LPM) denounced that attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces have doubled as artillery units continue to move towards the contact line.

According to the latest available information, the territory of the Donetsk Republic has been attacked 14 times with artillery guns and mortars and 145 shells. The contact line "remains critical," the LPM spokesperson Ivan Filiponenko stressed.

He also mentioned that the Ukrainian military is evicting civilians from their homes in the Donbass territories under their control to settle their territorial defense personnel under the pretext of "a planned evacuation" of the population.

"A sharp increase in the number and intensity of shelling by the Ukrainian security forces is linked to the sending of additional units to the contact line," Filiponenko warned, detailing that units equipped with Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) they are fanning out into his territory.

Ancora esplosioni a Lugansk e Donetsk (per fortuna senza vittime) ancora combattimenti e bombardamenti sulla linea di contatto. Esercito russo per ora non è entrato con le fanfare nelle repubbliche. pic.twitter.com/FTCzgBfvfq — Camicia Rossobruna (@Tarallucci_Vino) February 23, 2022

The tweet reads, "Explosions in Lugansk and Donetsk (thankfully no casualties). Still fighting and shelling on the contact line. For now, the Russian army has not entered the republics with fanfare."

On Tuesday, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) released its daily monitoring report, in which it noted that 703 ceasefire violations and 332 explosions in the Donetsk region were recorded as of 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 21. These figures imply an increase in military actions compared to Feb. 20, when 579 ceasefire violations were counted.

Between Sunday and Monday, Ukrainian violations of the ceasefire increased from 333 to 1,224 in Lugansk, a territory that suffered the consequences of 1,149 explosions in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's National Security Council approved a "state of emergency" throughout the country. This decision, however, will not be applied in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.