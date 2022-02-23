Russia's Upper House Approves Use of Military Abroad

Previously, the Lower House ratified the treaties on cooperation and mutual assistance with the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

On Tuesday, the Russian Federation Council, or the upper house of parliament, approved Russian President Vladimir Putin's request for the use of military abroad.

"Senators unanimously supported the adoption of the relevant Resolution," said a statement published on the website of the Federation Council.

Putin on Tuesday submitted a proposal that the Federation Council approve a resolution authorizing the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation abroad on the basis of the generally accepted principles and norms of international law, according to the Kremlin.

Earlier in the day, Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, ratified the treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) during a plenary session.

A motor rally took place in Moscow ����of more than 100 cars decorated with the flags of Russia and the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics celebrating the recognition of their independence! #Donbass pic.twitter.com/rZjpneIaos — Dean O'Brien (@DeanoBeano1) February 23, 2022

Putin inked the treaties on Monday, together with the heads of the LPR and DPR. The president also signed two decrees recognizing the LPR and the DPR as independent and sovereign states on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said early Tuesday that Kiev has been urging the international community to hold emergency talks over Russia's decision on the status of Donetsk and Lugansk regions in eastern Ukraine.

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union (EU) was ready to take further action against Russia if it continues to escalate the crisis. EU member states had given their political consent to a new package of sanctions against the Russian people following the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk.