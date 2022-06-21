There Is a Consensus on Ukraine’s EU Candidate Status

According to the Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clement Beaune, this grant will be made at the EU summit on June 23 and 24.

At a press conference held after a European Union Council meeting, Clement Beaune said, "EU countries have reached a broad consensus, even a full political consensus, on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership in the EU."

Tuesday's discussions resulted in a complete consensus on the possibility of considering the aspirations for membership of Moldova, Georgia and especially Ukraine, Beaune said.

The European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said that the EU should grant Ukraine membership candidate status as a morale booster for the Ukrainians.

In this respect, Metsola added that for an actual entry into the block, "many different steps" must be taken.