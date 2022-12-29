Russia and Cuba to Strengthen Energy, Industrial Collaboration

"We ratified the common will to deepen political dialogue and economic, commercial, financial, and cooperation ties," Miguel Diaz-Canel said after a dialogue with Vladimir Putin.

On Wednesday, the presidents Miguel Diaz-Canel (Cuba) and Vladimir Putin (Russia) spoke by telephone to discuss issues of bilateral collaboration in energy and industrial development.

"I had a fraternal telephone exchange with President Vladimir Putin. We reviewed the excellent results of our recent visit to Russia and ratified the common will to deepen political dialogue and economic, commercial, financial and cooperation ties," Diaz-Canel tweeted.

After the conversation, both statesmen confirmed their willingness to implement the agreements reached during Diaz-Canel's visit to Moscow in November.

"Russia has always supported the Cuban people in their struggle for independence and sovereignty. We have always opposed all kinds of restrictions, embargoes, blockades," Putin said on that occasion.

Despite the blockade imposed by the US, our country continues to promote cooperation and solidarity in the field of health with other nations of the world. At present, 23,792 health workers are working in 56 countries.#CubaEsSalud #JuntarYVencer pic.twitter.com/qNf01Wx0P3 — EmbaCuba Jamaica (@EmbaCubaJamaica) December 28, 2022

"We always support Cuba on international stages. And we see that Cuba adopts the same position regarding our Russia," he added.

On Wednesday, Russian authorities announced that they will allocate over US$11 million to buy 25,000 tons of wheat that will be donated to the Cuban people. This gesture of friendship was warmly greeted by the Cuban citizens.

"Cuba is not alone because the peoples of the world are with it. The resistance to the U.S. blockade for years increases its international prestige. Thanks to the Russian government and people for the aid," Kenelmo digital platform published.