US to Send New Batch of Weapons to Ukraine Worth $270 Million

The Joe Biden's Administration continues its policy of military assistance to Ukraine, including HIMARS rocket launchers, this time, for $270 million.

The United States Department of Defense (Pentagon) spokesman John Kirby announced Friday a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth an estimated $270 million.

The military supplies include 580 Phoenix Ghost kamikaze drones, as well as four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 36,000 shells and anti-tank ammunition, the U.S. spokesman said in a telephone press conference.

Kirby also said that the United States is in constant contact with the Ukrainian authorities to learn about their needs and to cooperate with them as possible. "It's an ongoing process," he stressed in this regard.

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine last February 24, and even before, the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into arms shipments to Ukraine in their attempt to defeat Russia.

In total, Washington has so far sent more than $8.2 billion in military aid to Kiev.

Moscow claims that the West is putting its own security at risk by delivering massive arms supplies to Ukraine, and warns that Western countries are thus "adding fuel to the fire" of the conflict, which "will have tragic repercussions".