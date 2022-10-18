US to Release 15 Million Barrels of Oil From Its Oil Reserve

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
Joe Biden's administration will release 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve and deliveries are expected to occur in December, the White House said in a press release Tuesday.
"First, the Department of Energy (DOE) is issuing a Notice of Sale tomorrow morning for 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to be delivered in December." the White House announced in the press text.