'Just Stop Oil' Throws Soup Over Van Gogh's Sunflowers

On Friday, two activists from the organization Just Stop Oil threw soup on Vincent Van Gogh's "Sunflowers," a work of art exhibited at the National Gallery in London.

This symbolic act, however, did not seek to damage the Dutch painter's work, which is in fact protected by glass. Its purpose was to draw attention to the global environmental crisis that the civilization based on the consumption of fossil fuels is causing.

“Human creativity and brilliance is on show in this gallery, yet our heritage is being destroyed by our Government's failure to act on the climate and cost of living crisis,” Just Stop Oil tweeted.

Born in Feb. 2022, this group of environmental activists is made up of young people under 30 who put "Life over Art" during a symbolic performance to raise awareness about the consequences of the authorization of new oil or gas projects.



For anyone who needs reminding: No paintings were harmed in the filming of this protest, but PLENTY of conversations were started.



Just Stop Oil may be onto something here, perhaps that's why this government keeps using the Policing and Crimes Bill against them... https://t.co/mOnAz9FsEm — Abbey Heffer (@AbbeyHeffer) October 14, 2022

In recent weeks, Just Stop Oil activists have staged several sit-ins in the streets of central London seeking to protest against British energy policy.

More specifically, Just Stop Oil proposes civil disobedience actions to stop fracturing projects, which had been placed on moratorium until Prime Minister Liz Truss came to power on Sep. 6. Two days after taking office, however, this conservative politician authorized fracking and an increase in licenses for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea.

After their symbolic performance, Just Stop Oil activists allowed their arrest without resistance, Scotland Yard said, adding that the environmentalists will be prosecuted for criminal damages and aggravated trespass.