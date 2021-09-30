US and Qatar Issue More Hezbollah-Targeted Sanctions

The Biden administration, along with Qatar, has imposed sanctions on several alleged Hezbollah financiers based in the Gulf region, accusing them of providing and facilitating material support to the Lebanese group.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions on Wednesday against what it says is a "major" Hezbollah financial network based in the Arabian Peninsula.

The administration targeted seven individuals – citizens of Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Palestine – along with a real estate firm it says funneled millions of dollars to Hezbollah and linked institutions.

The U.S. froze the assets in the United States of Ali al-Banai, Ali Lari and Abd al-Muayyid, and Qatar-based AlDar Properties, making it a potential crime for American citizens to do so business with them.

Doha also confirmed Wednesday it imposed sanctions in coordination with Washington on seven individuals and one entity without identifying them.

Qatar's official news agency, QNA, said in a statement: "This decision…comes in light of the cooperation with the United States within the framework of Qatar's fulfillment of its obligations and its unrelenting efforts in combating terrorism; at the local, regional and international levels."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the sanctions as an example of the Biden administration's cooperation with international allies.

The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets ControlDirectorr, Andrea M Gacki, accused Hezbollah of abusing the international financial system to fund what she calls "terrorist activity."

"The cross-border nature of this Hizballah financial network underscores the importance of our continued cooperation with international partners, such as the Government of Qatar, to protect the U.S. and international financial systems from terrorist abuse," Gacki said in a statement.

The United States and the Government of Qatar have taken coordinated action against a major Hizballah financial network based in the Gulf. We will continue to cooperate with international partners to protect the U.S. and international financial systems from terrorist abuse. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 29, 2021

Washington has increased its efforts against Hezbollah's financing network, as former President Donald Trump increased pressure on the Iran-linked group as part of his maximum pressure campaign against Tehran.

The U.S. Treasury Department has targeted 90 Hezbollah-affiliated individuals and entities since 2017.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration sanctioned alleged Hezbollah financiers in Kuwait and Lebanon.

The U.S. designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization in 1997, yet the group rejects the label, saying it is a resistance force against Israel.

Hezbollah has also blamed U.S. sanctions, including measures against neighboring Syria, for the worsening economic crisis in Lebanon, where the collapse of the local currency has led to shortages in fuel and medicine, along with other essential goods.

