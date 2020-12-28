Hezbollah Leader Denounces Israeli Plans to Assassinate Him

Nasrallah also referred to the conflict in his country, to the situation in Syria and Iran, and recalled General Soleimani and General Al-Mohandes.

The leader of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, denounced the plans being carried out by the Israeli government to assassinate him, as happened at the beginning of 2020 with the Generals Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes.

Hezbollah's secretary general made these statements in an interview granted on Sunday to a regional television station, during which he emphasized that Israeli plans to end his life are instigated by Saudi Arabia and date back at least to the beginning of the war in Yemen.

Similarly, Nasrallah accused the United States of supporting the terrorist plans of Israel and Saudi Arabia. "Moreover, attacking Hezbollah's leaders is a common Israeli, American and Saudi objective," he stressed.

In another part of the interview, the Lebanese leader said that the response to the assassination of martyrs Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, Iranian and Iraqi, respectively, is a matter of time; and that the perpetrators of their murders must be brought to justice wherever they are.

He stressed that Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was a distinguished humanitarian, who had charisma and great ability to influence others.

He also stressed that the martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes was a great commander and a similar figure to General Qassem Soleimani, who accompanied him in the fight against the terrorists of the self-styled Islamic State.

"Martyr al-Mohandes was a key partner in achieving both victories, both against the U.S. occupation and against the Islamic State," he said.

Regarding the current commander of the Quds forces of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution Corps (CGRI) of Iran, he said: "I have known the commander of the Quds forces, General Ismail Qaani, for a long time due to his previous position as second in command of Qassem Soleimani. The path of the Quds Forces continues in the same vein with General Ismail Qaani."

Nasrallah said that the blood of both commanders will not remain on the ground without an act of justice.

General Soleimani and Al-Mohandes were killed after a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, raising massive international condemnation.

On the other hand, Nasrallah referred to Syria, saying that the country's firmness thwarted the terrorist war unleashed against it some ten years ago.

He indicated that Syria has been subjected to a brutal war because of its national positions, especially on the Palestinian question, and because of its strategic position.

"The firmness of the Syrian people and their support for its army and leadership is the basis that frustrated the war that was unleashed against their country, in addition to the role of Syria's allies," said the resistance leader.

Nasrallah explained that the capabilities of the resistance axis today are greater than they were years ago. "Our axis was able to force its presence throughout the region and achieve victories, and today it is stronger than ever," he added.

He also reaffirmed the readiness of the Lebanese national resistance and its capacity to attack any objective of the Israeli enemy in all of occupied Palestine; and that it possesses precise missiles and weapons capable of doing so, emphasizing that the resistance would respond to the aggression that the Israeli enemy could commit.