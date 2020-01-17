Colombia: Armed Incursion to Jamundi Leaves Five Civilians Dead

Illegal armed groups​​​​​​, possibly related to drug trafficking, threw explosives into three vehicles in which the victims were traveling.

Five young farmers were killed in the middle of a confrontation among illegal armed groups operating in the municipality of Jamundi, at the Cauca valley, in Colombia.

According to local media, the victims were traveling in three cars when members of those armed groups threw explosives into the vehicles destroying them.

On Thursday night, there was a clash among criminal organizations, one of which was apparently the Gulf Clan, according to witnesses.

The mayor of Jamundi Andres Ramirez, however, believes that it was a confrontation between residual groups of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Given that there are about 1,000 hectares of illicit crops in the sector, Ramirez calls on the Colombian government "so that Jamundí is included in a strategic zone of integral intervention."​​​​​​​

Lamentamos informar que nuestro compañero YORDAN TOVAR, directivo de SINTCAFROMAYO, @Fensuagro y @marchapatriota en Putumayo fue asesinado el día de hoy en Puerto Asís



Ya son 6 compañer@s de @marchapatriota asesinados en 2020@IvanDuque y las garantías? pic.twitter.com/xdVFnjbPhA — Cristian Delgado (@CristianRDelgad) January 17, 2020

"We regret to report that our partner Yordan Tovar, director of SINTCAFROMAYO, Fensuagro and Patriot March, was killed today in Puerto Asis, Putumayo. There are already 6 partners killed in 2020. Ivan Duque, And the guarantees?."

On Thursday, in a different area of the country,​​​​​​​ the Putumayo Border Peasant Workers Union leader, Yordan Tovar, was killed in the municipality of Puerto Guzman, in the Department of Putumayo.

He was in the Union's store when armed men arrived and shot him several times. With this new crime, 21 social leaders have been killed in Colombia so far this year.

Meanwhile, Colombia President Ivan Duque does not implement concrete and forceful mechanisms to prevent the killing of social leaders in this South American country.​​​​​​​