Agreement Reached: US to Ease Embargo - Iran

The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreed to lift sanctions imposed on Iran's energy, industry, financial transactions, and automobile sectors, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reported Saturday.

Argachi, head of the Iranian delegation in Vienna, also added that restrictions on officials affected by U.S. sanctions will be lifted as well.

After this week's progress, negotiators will return to their countries to receive instructions and resume negotiations next Friday.

"The talks are moving in the right direction. The facts lead us to expect a successful result that within a few weeks," said the head of the Russian delegation, Mikhail Ulyanov.

Back in Vienna for the #JCPOA Joint Commission, experts discussions and separate contacts with US in this third week of talks to advance on our objectives: US rejoining the JCPOA and full implementation of the deal. pic.twitter.com/pUJdudLYJV — Enrique Mora (@enriquemora_) April 27, 2021

The JCPOA is an agreement among Iran, Germany, China, Russia, Britain, France, and the U.S., in which Iran pledged to curb uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of the economic embargo imposed on the country by the United States and the European Union

In 2018, U.S. former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) unilaterally abandoned the agreement, leaving the mechanism virtually non-functional. However, his successor President Joe Biden, wishes to rejoin the JCPOA, which led negotiations to take place in Vienna, where the U.S. keeps indirect participation through bilateral exchanges.

The final agreement of the Joint Commission negotiations should be signed within the next three weeks, according to the Russian representative.

All the parties involved seem to agree on the need to finish the negotiations as soon as possible since there are chances that a candidate who opposes the Persian nation's entry into the nuclear agreement could win the presidential elections to be held on June 18 in Iran.