US Should Drop Trump-Era 'Maximum Pressure' Policy Against Iran

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that President Joe Biden administration should stop following the Trump-era "maximum pressure" policy against Iran.

"The Americans took our time in six rounds of negotiations to preserve Trump's failed legacy," said Khatibzadeh, referring to the six rounds of negotiations between Iran and the remaining parties to 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which were held in Austria's capital Vienna from April to June and were suspended after Iran's presidential elections.

Iran has entered into the new rounds of talks with good intentions and real will for fruitful talks and "I advise... the real parties to seize this window of opportunity because this window will not remain open forever," he said.

"Equally, we are moving toward lifting oppressive sanctions and neutralizing the pressure lever," said the Iranian spokesman, noting the composition of the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna shows the extent to which Iran will focus on lifting sanctions. Asked whether Iran would hold direct talks with the U.S. in Vienna, Khatibzadeh gave a negative answer. "No. There will be no bilateral talks with the U.S. delegation."

From April to June, six rounds of talks were held between Iran and Britain, China, France, Russia , and Germany (the P4+1 group), with the United States indirectly involved. The new round of talks began in Vienna on Monday after a hiatus because of the Iranian presidential elections in June.

The U.S. withdrew from the 2015 agreement in May 2018 and unilaterally re-imposed sanctions on Iran. In response, Iran has gradually stopped implementing parts of its commitments to the deal since May 2019. Iran's new negotiating team has set out demands for the revival of the nuclear agreement, including the removal of all U.S. sanctions, verification mechanism for the removal of embargo, and guarantees from the U.S. that next administrations will not breach the deal.

After the first meeting of the seventh round of negotiations held on Monday, the European Union (EU) Coordinator for Iran Nuclear Talks Enrique Mora said that "the JCPOA Joint Commission will discuss sanctions removal on Tuesday... He also called the talks 'positive'," Tehran Times reported.