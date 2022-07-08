Poll Shows Majority of Americans Reject Overturning Roe v. Wade

A majority of Americans disapprove of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a Pew Research Center poll.

Under the court's decision, federal abortion rights dating back nearly 50 years are overturned and states are given the power to determine their own abortion laws.

Pew Research Center poll results show that most Democrats surveyed frown on the court's ruling, while most Republicans endorse it.

The center said about six in ten U.S. adults disapproved of the sentence, and 43 percent strongly disapproved.

In light of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, several states led by Republicans nationwide have banned the procedure, and it is expected that there will be further restrictions.

% who say abortion should be...



Legal in all/most cases: 62 %

Illegal in all/most cases: 36 %



Although the abortion issue is highly controversial among U.S. citizens, according to public opinion polls, the majority of Americans support legalizing it.

The Pew Research Center said this position remains the same after the June 24 ruling, with 62 percent of the public saying abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

A Gallup poll revealed that public approval of the Supreme Court has dropped in the last year. Just 25 percent of Americans voice confidence in the U.S. highest court.