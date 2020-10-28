    • Live
US Sanctions on Remittances Hurt Cuban Families
  • Cuban woman watches Miguel Diaz-Canel's speech, Havana, Cuba, Oct 8, 2020.

    Cuban woman watches Miguel Diaz-Canel's speech, Havana, Cuba, Oct 8, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 28 October 2020 (1 hours 16 minutes ago)
Opinion

The Republican administration has tightened its grip on Cuba, attempting to use the pandemic to further destabilize its revolution.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel slammed the United States for its “insistence” in damaging the Cuban people with its arbitrary economic, trade, and financial blockade.

“The U.S. insists on damaging Cuban families with new measures against remittances. The Imperial government's perverse intentions discredit and ridicule that country due to its sickening hatred for a small nation,” the Cuban leader said.

The objective of the new U.S. sanctions is to prevent money from Cubans living abroad from reaching the Caribbean nation.

The new restrictions will quick in beginning on Nov. 27 and will stop any transaction involving any entity on the Restricted Cuba List, which include companies such as Fincimex and American International Service (AIS).

Fincimex is a Cuban partner of the money transferring company Western Union. AIS also services thousands of transfers from abroad. These companies have been subject to increased sanctions since June.

Since US President Donald Trump took office in 2017, Washington has reversed its course of “normalization” with Cuba overseen by the previous administration.

Instead, the Republican administration has tightened its grip on Cuba, attempting to use the COVID-19 pandemic to further destabilize its revolution.

HispanTV
by teleSUR/ ek-JF
