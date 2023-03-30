Argentine VP Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner condemned that U.S. senator Cruz accuses her of corruption since she prompted policies that oppose the U.S. interests in her country.

On Wednesday, Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner rejected that U.S. Republican Senator Ted Cruz called the State Department to impose sanctions on her and other Argentine left-wing officers for alleged corruption.

"I readjusted the contracts of the companies that operate in the Vaca Muerta Field, the second shale gas reserve and fourth shale oil reserve worldwide, for the benefit of our country. Do you realize why Cruz prompted this initiative?" Fernandez-Kirchner stated.

Cruz, the U.S. senator who received the most money from oil and gas companies in 2018, also urged to investigate Argentine legislator Maximo Kirchner, Justice Vice Minister Juan Mena, Treasury Prosecutor Carlos Zannini, and Senator Oscar Parrilli for alleged corruption.

President Joe Biden will have to approve Cruz’s initiative. If he does so, the proposal will pass to Congress, which will have to decide whether to approve a law on it or not.

Nevertheless, neither the U.S. President nor Congress is likely to do so since Cruz is a great opponent of the Democratic Party, to which Biden and many senators belong.

��The partnership between Russia and China is stronger than ever before. Iran and Saudi Arabia have brokered a peace plan to join the BRICS+. Mexico, Egypt, Argentina, African countries and others have expressed interest in joining BRICS+. The economies of these countries are… pic.twitter.com/qxXBw7lsQF — Russian Victory is Inevitable ���� (@WinRussiawill) March 21, 2023

Fernandez-Kirchner condemned that Cruz formally asked the White House to apply immediate sanctions against her on Sept. 6, 2022, five days before she suffered an assassination attempt. At that time, Cruz accused Fernandez of "convulsing Argentine institutions" and "undermining U.S. interests.”

In December 2022, Argentine prosecutor Diego Luciani sentenced Fernandez-Kirchner to six years and a life ban to hold public office for the alleged unlawful association.

The Vice President, however, cannot have been detained since she counts with immunity until December 2023, when her term ends.

"Everything matches everything," Fernandez-Kirchner stated, stressing that Cruz promotes these initiatives with the help of the Argentine judicial mafia to dismiss her and protect the U.S. interests abroad.