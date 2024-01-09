US Moon Lander Suffers Malfunctions After Launch

The privately designed and developed spacecraft uses novel, industry-developed technology, NASA said.

The first U.S. private moon landing mission suffered an anomaly following its launch from the U.S. state of Florida early Monday.

A new rocket developed by U.S. space launch company United Launch Alliance lifted off at 02:18 a.m. Eastern Time Monday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The launch vehicle dispatched Peregrine, the lunar lander developed by the U.S. company Astrobotic Technology, on its mission to the moon. Shortly after separating from the spacecraft, Peregrine experienced a propulsion issue.

"After successful propulsion systems activation, Peregrine entered a safe operational state. Unfortunately, an anomaly then occurred, which prevented Astrobotic from achieving a stable sun-pointing orientation," Astrobotic Technology said.

The first U.S. commercial robotic launch to the Moon successfully lifted off Jan. 8 on the first flight of @ULALaunch’s #VulcanRocket. @Astrobotic’s Peregrine Mission 1 lander is expected to reach the lunar surface in February: https://t.co/csvx73ZqgP pic.twitter.com/N7Mxiqi8GC — NASA (@NASA) January 8, 2024

The privately designed and developed spacecraft uses novel, industry-developed technology, some of which has never flown in space, NASA said, adding that it is working with Astrobotic to determine the impact of the agency's five science investigations aboard Peregrine.

The five NASA science and research payloads aboard the lander will help the agency better understand planetary processes and evolution, search for evidence of water and other resources, and support long-term, sustainable human exploration.

Peregrine was the first American commercial lunar lander to launch on a mission to the moon.