US: Migrant Deportations Continue Despite Biden's Policies

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to deport migrants despite president Joe Biden's 100-day moratorium on deporting most people in the U.S. without authorization. This decision was barred by a federal judge in Texas last week.

During the first days of Biden's administration, ICE has deported hundreds of immigrants, including 269 people, to Guatemala and Honduras last Friday. The agency has been accused of violating human rights as a coalition of inmigrant groups denounced that Cameroonian asylum seekers were tortured to be forced to approve their deportations.

Moreover, ICE reported that last week 230 people were detained at the Dilley facility, several families included. On February 2, Biden signed an executive order to create a task force to reunite children separated from their parents due to Trump's policies.

However, despite the Trump-appointed federal judge blocking Biden's moratorium, the guidelines indicating that deportations should be limited to suspect terrorist, convicted felons deemed a "threat to public safety," or migrants who arrived after November 1, 2020, were not blocked.

In this sense, migrant advocates and legal experts warn that it remains unclear how many immigrants are considered under any of the categories above.