US Heatwave Turns Deadly and Causes Disruptions

Heat index values up to 111 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday in parts of Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and Oklahoma.

The persistent heatwave from the Southern Plains to the Northeast of the United States has resulted in multiple heat-related deaths as well as disrupted traveling and outdoor events.

Over 85 million Americans are under excessive heat warnings or heat advisories, according to a bulletin by the U.S. National Weather Service on Sunday.

A 73-year-old man from Allentown, Pennsylvania on Thursday succumbed to excessive heat exposure, complicated by underlying medical conditions. Meanwhile, a 66-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions died of heat Thursday in Dallas county.

It's estimated that hot temperatures in July have led to dozens of deaths including at least 17 fatalities from Maricopa county, Arizona. The temperature also caused postponements or adjustments of sports events and delays of trains.

NEW: In our latest Climate Change in the American Mind survey, we find that most Americans think global warming is affecting many extreme weather events in the United States, including extreme heat (75%), wildfires (73%), and droughts (72%). Learn more: https://t.co/XkB4aKKjKI pic.twitter.com/0HU6ITrVtl — Yale Program on Climate Change Communication (@YaleClimateComm) July 21, 2022

The Boston Triathlon, originally scheduled for Sunday, was postponed to Aug. 21 while participants competed in the New York City Triathlon with shortened courses on Sunday due to persistent heatwaves in the last few days.

"With temperatures expected to reach the mid-90s this Sunday, in collaboration with local officials and meteorologists, we have made the difficult decision to shorten the run and bike portions of the NYC Triathlon and Duathlon," said the NYC Triathlon.

The U.S. National Railroad Passenger Corporation issued multiple alerts from Friday to Sunday on delays of its services in the Northeast due to heat-related speed restrictions.

