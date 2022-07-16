Record High Temperatures Raise Alarms in Europe

Europe is being affected by one of the most intense heat waves in recent years.



The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned on Friday that the current heat wave affecting almost all of Europe may break temperature records next week, after presenting an extreme increase.

In the United Kingdom, where a heat wave alert has already been issued, WMO expert, Roberto Labrador, said that for the next seven days "London is expected to reach 35 degrees, that is 10 degrees higher than the average for this city at this time".

The maximum temperature recorded in the history of the United Kingdom was recorded in 2019, when it hit 38.7 degrees and, according to Labrador, there is a 30 percent chance that this mark will be surpassed.

Likewise, authorities expected that in Spain the maximums would be concentrated between Wednesday and Thursday, after exceeding 44.5 degrees.

In the case of Spain, the maximum temperature in its history was experienced last summer, when the municipality of Montoro in Cordoba recorded 47.2 degrees.

Labrador pointed out that, among the harmful effects of the recent heat wave, the degradation of the air stands out, especially in the cities.