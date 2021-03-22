US Officials Head To Mexico and Guatemala To Address Migration

According to the Pew Research Center, 18,945 family members and 9,297 unaccompanied children were found in February alone.

On Monday, Joe Biden's administration announced that it would send officials to Mexico and Guatemala to address the migrant crisis South of the border. This, as more than 15,000 unaccompanied children remain in U.S. custody.

"Special Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Southwest Border, Ambassador Roberta Jacobson will travel to Mexico on March 22 to engage with Mexican government officials to develop an effective and humane plan of action to manage migration. She will be joined by Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere Juan Gonzalez," the White House said in a statement.

Moreover, the administration said that Gonzalez would also travel to Guatemala to "meet with Guatemalan government officials, as well as representatives from civil society and non-government organizations to address root causes of migration in the region and build a more hopeful future in the region."

Tackling migration is a priority for Biden's administration. Still, the crisis south of the border is reaching unprecedented levels as the authorities estimate the at this pace, the number of asylum seekers could be the largest in 20 years. According to the Pew Research Center, 18,945 family members and 9,297 unaccompanied children were found in February alone.