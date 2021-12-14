US Exit from Weapons Treaty Built Up Russia's Defense Industry

In June 2002 the U.S under former President George W. Bush's administration decided to exit the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM), putting an end to the accord that limited Washington and Moscow to only having two ABM complexes.

According to the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, the U.S. decision to quit the ABM Treaty, Russia has stimulated the development of its Defense and Arms industries.

This event, as expected, brought the increase of tensions between Washington and Moscow, he added.

"The Americans still do not have a reliable shield against other countries possessing nuclear weapons, including those whom they tried to make outcasts with the use of sanctions," Medvedev posted on his social media.

U.S. President George W. Bush decided to pull Washington out of the ABM Treaty in 2002, an accord which limited the United States and Russia from having more than 100 anti-ballistic missiles, the reason why the exit of Washington from the treaty de facto ended with the arrangement.

Medvedev highlighted Russia's commitment to strengthening global strategic stability and its willingness to work alongside the United States in this area, over the basis of "the principle of the indissolubility and interconnectedness of strategic offensive and defensive weapons."

"It is important that Washington, too, remains faithful to this course, open to joint work with partners, including within the framework of key strategic agreements, instead of trying to push NATO eastward thoughtlessly or deploy offensive weapons near Russia's borders," Medvedev decreed.

On Tuesday, the Chairman noted the continuous accusations over Russian troops near Ukrainian borders and the presumptions about Moscow's intentions to invade Ukraine.

Russia has been clear that they have no intentions to invade anyone. The Kremlin clarified the concept of "red lines," which Moscow considers included the NATO alliance's expansion eastward.

