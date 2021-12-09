China, Russia: 'Summit For Democracy' Is US Propaganda As Usual

The U.S. plans "to rely on interfering in the domestic affairs of sovereign states under such pretexts as preventing corruption, protecting human rights, and democratic standards," Zakharova denounced.

On Thursday, China and Russia denounced that President Joe Biden’s “Summit for Democracy” is a propaganda event that only serves the U.S. own interests.

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin slammed the virtual meeting, saying that it has nothing to do with international justice or democracy, but rather about serving the U.S. own selfish gains and maintaining its hegemony.

"This is another example of how the United States is politicizing, instrumentalizing, and weaponizing democracy," he said, adding that the proposed “Alliance for the Future of the Internet” shows once again that the United States is dividing the Internet, seeking technological monopoly and cyber hegemony, and suppressing the scientific and technological development of other countries.

"The United States tries to impose its standards on others and restrict or take away the right to independently choose cooperative partners and develop the internet by countries, especially developing countries, thus stopping them from enjoying the dividend of digital economy and technological progress," Wang stressed.

The US invited 110 countries to a Summit for Democracy



The US govt has so much to teach the world: how to systematically exclude, erase, displace, dispossess, commit genocide and get away with it! pic.twitter.com/Qyy2c0hEGJ — Manolo De Los Santos (@manolo_realengo) December 9, 2021

Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also highlighted that the “Summit for Democracy” is an selective event that does not respect sovereign nations.

"Under the slogan of promoting democracy, the United States is gathering yet another 'special interest club' to oppose the countries that maintain strategic independence from the collective Western and their own vision of a just world order -primarily, Russia and China,” she said.

“In this fight, they plan to rely on interfering in the domestic affairs of sovereign states under such pretexts as preventing corruption, protecting human rights, and democratic standards."