US Delivery Truck Drivers' Nationwide Strike Imminent: The Hill

The UPS Teamsters gave UPS a one-week notice to "exchange a stronger economic proposal" to over 340,000 employees of the shipping company.

The Teamsters working for shipping giant UPS said a strike is "imminent" after walking away from the bargaining table, reported The Hill.

The UPS Teamsters said that it gave UPS a one-week notice on Tuesday to "act responsibly and exchange a stronger economic proposal" to more than 340,000 employees of the shipping company. The Teamsters demanded that UPS deliver its "last, best and final offer" to the union by Friday.

"The largest single-employer strike in American history now appears inevitable," Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien said in a statement.

"Executives at UPS, some of whom get tens of millions of dollars a year, do not care about the hundreds of thousands of American workers who make this company run," he said.

The Teamsters recently voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike at UPS. If the union walks, it will be one of the largest strikes in US history. But it wouldn’t be the first time. Teamsters struck at UPS in 1997 — and won. Presented w/ @justicedems. pic.twitter.com/0zJzipr9Go — Jacobin (@jacobin) June 29, 2023

Earlier this month, UPS agreed to "equip all newly purchased U.S. small package delivery vehicles with air conditioning" in 2024.

The company also promised to install additional cab fans and heat shields in delivery trucks, after UPS came under fire for viral social media posts showing excessive temperatures putting drivers in uncomfortable and even dangerous working conditions. "But that momentum appears to have stalled," said the report.

The union has been vocal about how higher inflation and corporate profits have created an untenable situation for working-class employees, it noted