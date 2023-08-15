US: Death Toll From Wildfires in Hawaii Rises to 99

"...rescue teams have searched 25 percent of the town of Lahaina, the most affected by the fires..."

In a new assessment, authorities in the Hawaiian archipelago said Monday that the death toll from the wildfires on the island of Maui rose to 99.

They also warned that the death toll could rise considerably due to the fact that to date they have only been able to check 25 percent of the area affected by the fires.

The governor of the state of Hawaii, Josh Green, apologized to local media for the slow progress in the recovery of mortal remains and assured that the pace will accelerate in the coming days.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier reiterated that rescue teams have searched 25 percent of the town of Lahaina, the most affected by the fires.

The Hawaiian authorities also announced that the names of the deceased will be made public as of Tuesday, as long as their families have been notified in advance.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Pacific Disaster Center (PDC) estimated Saturday that rebuilding the town of Lahaina will cost at least $5.52 billion.

The wildfires on the island of Maui have been called the deadliest in the United States in the last century.