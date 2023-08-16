US: Death Toll From Hawaii Wildfires Hits 101

On Tuesday, the governor of the state of Hawaii, Josh Green, reported to U.S. media that the death toll from the fires on the island of Maui stood at 101.
Maui's authorities reported that about 32 percent of the area most affected by the fire has been registered, so the death toll could rise dramatically.
They also explained that for the moment they have identified four of the deceased, and their names will be revealed once the families have been notified.
On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that he plans to visit the island of Maui.
He said he has not traveled to the archipelago to avoid disrupting search and rescue efforts and recovery efforts in the town of Lahaina.
"Our prayers and our thoughts are with the people of Hawaii, but not only our prayers, but every resource, every asset they need will be there for them. And we will be there on Maui for as long as it takes," Joe Biden said in a statement.
The fires on the island of Maui are already considered the deadliest natural disaster in Hawaii's recent history and the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than a century.