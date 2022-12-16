US Congress Passes Massive Military Spending Bill

In 2021, the U.S. military spending represented nearly 40 percent of the world's total, more than the next nine countries combined.

On Thursday, the U.S. Congress passed the annual defense authorization bill worth nearly US$858 billion despite criticism.

The Senate approved the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2023 and sent it to the White House for signature, a week after it went through the House of Representatives.

The NDAA authorizes US$816.7 billion for the Pentagon and US$30.3 billion for national security programs within the U.S. Department of Energy. The legislation also increases the topline authorization level by US$45 billion above President Joe Biden's budget request to "address the effects of inflation."

The United States has been heavily criticized for hefty spending on military activities. In 2021, the U.S. military spending represented nearly 40 percent of the world's total, more than the next nine countries combined.

I estimate that Biden’s FY2023 Pentagon budget will transfer ~$452 billion to private companies, based on my analysis of US military spending from FY2012-21: https://t.co/cO5smVIoz9 pic.twitter.com/9eJmqyDOgo — Stephen Semler (@stephensemler) December 8, 2022

Stephen Semler, co-founder of the Security Policy Reform Institute, wrote in an analysis on Wednesday that the 2023 NDAA will spike the U.S. military spending to a level that puts "even peak Cold War-era Pentagon budgets to shame."

"In inflationary times, Biden and most of Congress think that the Pentagon should get more money and the public should get less," Semler argued. "While Biden endorsed the NDAA's historic topline figure, he hasn't proposed any legislation that would lend the public a hand during a spiraling cost-of-living crisis."

"Most Democrats in Congress aren't antiwar and most Republicans in Congress aren't fiscally conservative. And neither party cares about representative government," tweeted Former U.S. Congressman Justin Amash last week.