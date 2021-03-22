US-China Business Chamber Issues Call on Anti-Asian Violence

A recent surge in anti-Asian hate crimes has rocked U.S. society after a deadly attack in Atlanta revealed the scope of the issue. The COVID-19 pandemic may have had an impact, but the problem existed long before the pandemic hit.

China General Chamber of Commerce (CGCC)-USA, the top non-profit organization representing Chinese enterprises in the United States, called on Sunday to stop anti-Asian violence.

"We stand with our community in the ongoing fight against racism," said a statement by CGCC-USA.

Compromises and adjustments since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic "should not include acceptance of increased hatred and violence endured by our communities across the United States," read the statement.

Despite actions taken by the media, politicians, and business leaders and clear and unequivocal responses, more is required to promote diversity and condemn prejudice, including efforts to stop hate-driven violence, according to the organization.

CGCC is calling on all members of our community to join us in continuing to stand up against these vile attacks.



"Today, CGCC-USA is calling on all members of our community to join us in continuing to stand up against these vile attacks," by calling out bias and discriminations, supporting advocacy groups, or educating people on the benefits of diversity in communities, according to the statement.

CGCC-USA and its charitable arm CGCC Foundation also invited people to join discussions on how to enhance inclusion.

Founded in 2005, the CGCC-USA has been recognized as the largest and most influential non-profit organization representing Chinese enterprises in the United States, with its members exceeding 1,500.