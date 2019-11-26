Iraq: Six Killed in Three Blasts in Baghdad

Since the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant was overthrown, the number of such explosions in the Iraqi capital had decreased

A series of three separate blasts Tuesday killed at least six people and wounded 15 in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad.

Three people were killed and five wounded in the city's northern Shaab district when a motorcycle charged with bombs was detonated, Iraqi security and medical sources said.

A second motorcycle exploded in the southwestern Bayaa district, killing two and wounding six, while an improvised explosive device blew up in the eastern Baladiyat district, killing one person and wounding four.

Since the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) was overthrown, the number of such explosions in the Iraqi capital had decreased. The sources of the attacks are unknown at this time.

In the meantime, in Iraq's mainly Shia south, protesters continued to block the major roads and bridges in Basra and Nasiriya towns, a day after six protesters were killed and numerous others wounded amid violent clashes with police.

Since early October, thousands of Iraqis have been protesting to demand the removal of a political class accused of being sectarian, corrupt and to serve the foreign interests.

An estimated 330 people were killed since the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003 began in Baghdad and southern Iraq.

Iraqi officials announced earlier on Tuesday the death of two anti-government demonstrators killed by security forces while 21 others were wounded following clashes with security forces in the capital.

One of the victims was killed by a rubber-coated bullet fired by security forces on Rasheed Street near the strategic Ahrar Bridge.

Protesters transported the dead demonstrator, his face covered in blood, away from the scene of the combat to a tuk-tuk - a common form of urban transport in Iraq - for medical assistance, while police continued to use live ammunition, tear gas and rubber-coated rounds to stop protesters from scaling barricades.