US: 38,500 Migrants Being Held in Immigration Prisons

Biden's administration has deported or returned more than half a million immigrants since May 12.

Actually nearly 38,500 immigrants are being held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers accross the United States, the detaineds in immigration prisons have reached the highest levels under Biden's administration.

According to data from immigration authorities, in December 3erd, the agency counted 36,755 detained immigrants, a figure that increased by 5% to 38,498 detainees on January 28, 2024.

In Texas, according to the report by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University ICE detention centers have the highest average daily population since the beggining of the 2024 fiscal year on October 1.

ICE facilitated multiple removal flights—including single adults and family units—to Central America, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, Peru & Senegal Jan. 29 -Feb. 2 as part of dozens of routine ICE removal flights conducted around the world

The Family Residential Center in Dilley, a city in the south-center of Texas, holds most immigrants, with an average of 1,810 people per day, as does Pearsall Jail, in the Frio County, Texas as well, which houses 1,657 foreigners per day.

According with the ICE figures, 67.5% of ICE detainees (25,972) currently have no criminal record, but immigrants are constantly criminalized by the right-wing politicians.