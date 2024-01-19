Massive Protests Against German Far-Right's Anti-Migrant Stance

"From Cologne to Dresden, from Tübingen to Kiel, thousands are taking to the streets to stand up for our democracy and against the far-right," Scholtz said.

Over the last week, thousands of people have taken to the streets of Germany to protest against the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) and its plan to mass expulsion of immigrants.

On Friday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that the far-right is attacking democracy and aims to destroy the cohesion of German society. He also expressed support for the massive protests that have been taking place across the country against AfD.

"From Cologne to Dresden, from Tübingen to Kiel, hundreds of thousands of people are taking to the streets... to stand up for our democracy and against the far-right," said the Social Democratic politician in a video.

Last Sunday, Scholz himself attended a demonstration in Potsdam, where AfD held a secret meeting in November to discuss plans to expel millions of immigrants, including those with German passports.

Leipzig ❤️



Thousands of people are chanting:



“Everyone together against Fascism.”



Yes, there is a massive threat of the Far Right in Europe.



But there are also so many people standing up to it.



We have to become even more.



FIGHT NAZIS.pic.twitter.com/INMmfc3muJ — Terry Reintke (@TerryReintke) January 16, 2024

"Some of them wonder if they will still have a future here in Germany. This is terrible. And that's why I want to tell everyone: you are part of us. Our country needs you," the German chancellor emphasized.

He reminded that a new law stipulates that immigrants who choose Germany to live and share its values can obtain German citizenship after five years, instead of the current eight.

"Racism, antisemitism, and other anti-human attitudes are not compatible with naturalization," Scholz stated, reiterating that "intolerance is not tolerated" in the central European country and that the right to asylum is also part of Germany's constitutional order.

Thousands gathered in cities across Germany to protest against the far-right AfD party, after a recent report revealed the party's “remigration” plans at an event in Potsdam. Talks discussed a “master plan” and proposed deporting German citizens with migrant backgrounds. pic.twitter.com/GCiZl0x8Hs — DW News (@dwnews) January 16, 2024

Nevertheless, the chancellor admitted that not everyone who comes to or tries to come to Germany has the right to stay in the country. He recalled that Germany has significantly strengthened controls at its borders in recent months.

Furthermore, with another law passed this week, Germany ensures that deportations will be easier and faster, Scholz said and emphasized that Germany must "manage migration better than before, in a very pragmatic way" but, "above all, without hatred or prejudice."

"If there's something that can never have a place in Germany again, it's the national socialist racial ideology," he declared regarding the plans discussed by far-right members in Potsdam.

