Motorcycle Bomb Leaves 1 Dead, 13 Injured in Colombia

The bomb was detonated when six police officers traveling in a patrol were passing through the site.

On Sunday night, a citizen died and thirteen people were injured after the explosion of a motorcycle carrying a bomb in El Bordo, in the department of Cauca.

Cauca Government Secretary Luis Angulo indicated that the bomb was detonated when six police officers traveling in a patrol were passing through the site. The wounded are being treated in El Bordo and Popayan, the capital of Cauca.

"There are no indications of who is responsible for these events," Angulo said, recalling that the area is the site of operations for the National Liberation Army (ELN), the Popular Liberation Army (EPL), and dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Since 2018, the Ombudsman's Office has maintained an "imminent risk early warning" for this department due to the presence of several armed groups, including the Black Eagles, a paramilitary group related to drug trafficking.

During the term of President Ivan Duque, who assumed power in 2018 and will leave office in August, armed violence has been exacerbated as a result of actions such as threats and murders of social leaders, and the recruitment of minors for illegal activities.