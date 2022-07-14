    • Live
Haiti

Haiti’s Main Fuel Terminal Back in Operation

    Haiti's main fuel terminal, Varreux, resumes operations amid rising gang violence affecting the country. Jul. 14, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@AlertCaribbean

Published 14 July 2022
On Thursday, Haiti's main fuel terminal became operational again after nearly a week.

This follows nearly a week of gang violence that has forced the suspension of deliveries and sparked protests in the country's capital, Port au Prince.

Varreux fuel terminal operator said via Twitter that a vessel carrying imported fuel had unloaded one cargo on Wednesday and a second was unloading on Thursday. 

After halting operations last week because of the violence, trucks have reportedly begun loading at the fuel terminal.

According to a report by National Human Rights Defense Network, a Haitian rights group, 89 people have been killed since violence broke out last week. 

Loading
 at the oil storage center
 by WINECO
 for the day
 of July 14, 2022.

 ⚫ Diesel 120.668 gallons
 �� Kero 17,002 gallons
 �� Gasoline 179.966 gallons

 A total of 41 tank trucks were loaded.

Gang violence has skyrocketed since the assassination last year of President Jovenel Moise. The resulting political vacuum has been used by criminal groups to expand their control over the territory.

Witnesses said some gunfire was still ringing out, and it was uncertain whether the rival gang's hostilities had stopped. 

Swissinfo
by teleSUR/gsd-MS
