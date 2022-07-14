Haiti’s Main Fuel Terminal Back in Operation

On Thursday, Haiti's main fuel terminal became operational again after nearly a week.

This follows nearly a week of gang violence that has forced the suspension of deliveries and sparked protests in the country's capital, Port au Prince.

Varreux fuel terminal operator said via Twitter that a vessel carrying imported fuel had unloaded one cargo on Wednesday and a second was unloading on Thursday.

After halting operations last week because of the violence, trucks have reportedly begun loading at the fuel terminal.

According to a report by National Human Rights Defense Network, a Haitian rights group, 89 people have been killed since violence broke out last week.

Chargement

au centre de stockage pétrolier

de WINECO

pour la journée

du 14 Juillet 2022.



⚫Diesel 120,668 gallons

��Kero 17,002 gallons

��Gasoline 179,966 gallons



Un total de 41 camions-citernes ont été chargés.#WINECO #STORAGE #Haiti — Terminal Varreux (@TVarreux) July 14, 2022

Loading

at the oil storage center

by WINECO

for the day

of July 14, 2022.

⚫ Diesel 120.668 gallons

�� Kero 17,002 gallons

�� Gasoline 179.966 gallons

A total of 41 tank trucks were loaded.

Gang violence has skyrocketed since the assassination last year of President Jovenel Moise. The resulting political vacuum has been used by criminal groups to expand their control over the territory.

Witnesses said some gunfire was still ringing out, and it was uncertain whether the rival gang's hostilities had stopped.